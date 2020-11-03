Eldon “Nookie” Holt, 84, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. Mr. Holt was born July 5, 1936 in Stanly County, NC and was the son of the late John Paul Holt and Addie Mae Davis Holt. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose “Peggy” Furr Holt. He retired with thirty years of service from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Nookie was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis. Mr. Holt was a member of the Albemarle Weslyan Church. Nookie is survived by two daughters, Kelly Holt Hill and husband Kenny and Karen Holt Hahn and husband David all of Albemarle, NC; three grandsons, Brett Jamison Hill and wife Kendra, Carl Jackson Hill and wife Sadie and Dillon Lee Hahn and wife Samantha and a granddaughter Kara Hahn Hatley and husband Tim and three great grandchildren, Waylon, Ashton and Ruby. Service: His funeral service and burial will be private. There will be no visitation. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Albemarle Weslyan Church, 33713 Mann Road, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 N 1st St, Albemarle, NC 28001. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Holt family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store