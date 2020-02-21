Eldora Hays 59, was born in New Rochelle, NY on January 3, 1961 to the late Albert and Edna E. Candy Hays she departed this life on Sunday February 16,2020 at Compass Rehabilitation Center, Spencer, NC . She was educated in the Westchester Public School system, she was last employed with Tri-County Mental Health and attended Refreshing Springs Worship Center. She leaves memories to her son; Charles Caldwell; brothers; Albert Hays, Jr, Walter Stinson, sisters; Mary(Clement)Radcliff, Mozell Hays, aunts,uncles, nephews,nieces,a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be Sunday February 23, at 4:30 Refreshing Springs Worship Center, family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Hays family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2020