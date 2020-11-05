Eleanor Mae LeVan Peeler, 88, died Nov. 3, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Harrisburg, PA on Nov. 30, 1931, she was raised in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of Joseph O. LeVan and Mae Lane LeVan. She was a graduate of Brentwood High School and Catawba College. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Salisbury where she served on the Church Council, was president of the Church Women and served on the Women's Board. After her retirements as a teaching assistance for Salisbury Rowan School System, she was docent at the Transportation Museum in Spencer, NC. She enjoyed watching old movies and musicals, reading mysteries and touring old homes. She had a dry wit and humor and loved a little banter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill E. Peeler and brother, Charles LeVan. She is survived by her children, Patricia Artz (Charles), Robert Peeler (Luann) and Mary Peeler. Four grandsons, Brian Peeler (Kahla), Adam Peeler (Rosy), Michael Artz and Daniel Artz. One great grandson, Hudson Peeler and great granddaughter, Madison Peeler. Service: A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at City Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Carol Hallman. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catawba College, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 2814 or First United Church of Christ, 207 W. Horah St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Peeler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
