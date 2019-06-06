Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Suvy Balestrino. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Atwell “Suvy” Hoffman Balestrino of Salisbury, NC died at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born July 6, 1927 to H. Arthur Hoffman, Sr. and Ruth Cornelison Hoffman. Suvy was educated in the Salisbury school system at Frank B. John Elementary, Wiley Jr. High and Boyden High as well as Salisbury Business School. Mrs. Balestrino lived and worked in Long Island, NY where she worked in occupational therapy at Kings Park State Hospital and Pilgrim State Hospital prior to returning to Salisbury in 1968, she retired from Rowan Regional Medical Center after working many years as a nursing assistant. In addition to her parents, Suvy is preceded in death by husband, Anthony Felix Balestrino, and siblings David R. Hoffman, Elizabeth Williams, Henry A. Hoffman Jr, Martha Kennerly, Joyce L. Moorefield, Pete Hoffman, M. Ann Hargis, M. Patricia Safrit Harris, niece, Linda Moorefield Cleaver, and great- nephew F. Todd Jones. Mrs. Balestrino is survived by brothers Al Hoffman (Mary Ann) and Sam Hoffman (Barbara) of Salisbury, NC and first cousin, Joseph Fountain of Charlotte, NC. Her many beloved multi-generational nieces and nephews are also left to cherish her memory. Talented in every endeavor that she undertook, perhaps her greatest talent was the ability to instill family pride and appreciation in her many relatives. As family historian she documented by photos and writings every family event. A member of a very musically talented family, Suvy played multiple instruments including piano, violin and harmonica. She performed several times along with other family members with the Salisbury Symphony. She composed music and wrote lyrics for many songs including her favorite, “My Jesus Cried”. Mrs. Balestrino will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to every person she met. Only second to love of people was her love of Gods four legged and feathered creatures. She took much pleasure from having her bird feeders dutifully filled by nephew Bob Kennerly. Funeral service will be held on June 7, 2019 as follows: Visitation at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary at 1 st Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, NC followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Rowan Memorial Park immediately after the funeral. Memorials can be made to any of the following: 1 st Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, NC or Charlotte, NC, American Parkinson Disease Association, Cancer Research Foundation, The Heart Foundation, Humane Society or any animal/wildlife organization. The family of Mrs. Balestrino sincerely appreciates the excellent care given by the Emergency Department, Cardiac Telemetry Unit and Hospice personnel at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the excellent care received at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Balestrino family. Online condolences may be made at

Eleanor Atwell “Suvy” Hoffman Balestrino of Salisbury, NC died at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born July 6, 1927 to H. Arthur Hoffman, Sr. and Ruth Cornelison Hoffman. Suvy was educated in the Salisbury school system at Frank B. John Elementary, Wiley Jr. High and Boyden High as well as Salisbury Business School. Mrs. Balestrino lived and worked in Long Island, NY where she worked in occupational therapy at Kings Park State Hospital and Pilgrim State Hospital prior to returning to Salisbury in 1968, she retired from Rowan Regional Medical Center after working many years as a nursing assistant. In addition to her parents, Suvy is preceded in death by husband, Anthony Felix Balestrino, and siblings David R. Hoffman, Elizabeth Williams, Henry A. Hoffman Jr, Martha Kennerly, Joyce L. Moorefield, Pete Hoffman, M. Ann Hargis, M. Patricia Safrit Harris, niece, Linda Moorefield Cleaver, and great- nephew F. Todd Jones. Mrs. Balestrino is survived by brothers Al Hoffman (Mary Ann) and Sam Hoffman (Barbara) of Salisbury, NC and first cousin, Joseph Fountain of Charlotte, NC. Her many beloved multi-generational nieces and nephews are also left to cherish her memory. Talented in every endeavor that she undertook, perhaps her greatest talent was the ability to instill family pride and appreciation in her many relatives. As family historian she documented by photos and writings every family event. A member of a very musically talented family, Suvy played multiple instruments including piano, violin and harmonica. She performed several times along with other family members with the Salisbury Symphony. She composed music and wrote lyrics for many songs including her favorite, “My Jesus Cried”. Mrs. Balestrino will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to every person she met. Only second to love of people was her love of Gods four legged and feathered creatures. She took much pleasure from having her bird feeders dutifully filled by nephew Bob Kennerly. Funeral service will be held on June 7, 2019 as follows: Visitation at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary at 1 st Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, NC followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Rowan Memorial Park immediately after the funeral. Memorials can be made to any of the following: 1 st Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, NC or Charlotte, NC, American Parkinson Disease Association, Cancer Research Foundation, The Heart Foundation, Humane Society or any animal/wildlife organization. The family of Mrs. Balestrino sincerely appreciates the excellent care given by the Emergency Department, Cardiac Telemetry Unit and Hospice personnel at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the excellent care received at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Balestrino family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close