Elijah Smoot Givens Jr
1973 - 2020
Mr. Elijah Smoot Givens, Jr., was the son of Elijah Smoot Givens, Sr. and Willette Polk Givens of Cleveland. “Junior” or “Eli” as he was known and called by family and friends, was born on September 27, 1973 in Salisbury. He was called home to be with the “Most High” on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. Elijah received his education in the Rowan-Salisbury School System. He graduated in 1992 from West Rowan High School. At an early age, he joined Church of Christ. He was recently employed at UPS in Charlotte. Elijah joined the UPS team in 1998. He was a top mechanic with UPS. He was known for being a blessing to everyone he came in contact with. He had a heart of gold and a contagious smile. Elijah was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Robert Polk; paternal grandparents, Robert and Thelma Givens; aunt, Florence Carrington and uncles, Robert and Leonard Givens. He leaves to cherish precious memories of his life, in addition to his parents, daughters, Desirae Culbertson of Cleveland and Mia Givens of Ansonville; twin granddaughters, Delilah and Daliyah Sturdivant of Cleveland; brothers, William (Rickeshia) Givens, Sr., of Salisbury, Dennis Givens (friend Troy) of Summerville, SC and Homer Givens (friend Crystal) of Camden, SC, and paternal grandmother, Virgie Polk of Granite Quarry. He also leaves to cherish his memories, nephews, William, Jr., Malik and Makel Givens all of Salisbury; niece, Bailey Givens of Camden, SC; special family friend of 20 years, Tonya Siler of Burlington; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, UPS co-workers and friends. “The Song is ended but the Melody lingers on…” Arrangements: Public viewing will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
JUN
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
