Elizabeth Ann Yount, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born May 22, 1980, in Davie County, to Richard Clayton Yount and the late Janice Jarvis Hailey. Elizabeth earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, and had worked as a Registered Nurse with Rockwell Family Physicians for a number of years. She was a lifetime donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital and volunteered with Hospice, the VA Hospital, The Food Kitchen and Homeless Shelter of Rowan Helping Ministries and various nursing homes. Elizabeth loved animals. In addition to her father, survivors include a fiancé, Kevin Rainey; a sister, Makenzie Adams (Paul); and a brother, Tony Yount (Jennifer), all of Salisbury; aunts and uncles, Pat and Danny Davis, JoAnn and Gary Jarvis, Lisa and Jeff Brown and Debbie and Denny Yokley; nieces, Jenna and Autumn Yount; nephews, Tony and Robert Yount; cousins, Jerry Huffman and Shane Trivitte; and dear friends, Bob Wood and Curtis Rucker. A memorial service will be planned by the family for a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 10, 2019