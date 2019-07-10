Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Yount. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Yount, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born May 22, 1980, in Davie County, to Richard Clayton Yount and the late Janice Jarvis Hailey. Elizabeth earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, and had worked as a Registered Nurse with Rockwell Family Physicians for a number of years. She was a lifetime donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital and volunteered with Hospice, the VA Hospital, The Food Kitchen and Homeless Shelter of Rowan Helping Ministries and various nursing homes. Elizabeth loved animals. In addition to her father, survivors include a fiancé, Kevin Rainey; a sister, Makenzie Adams (Paul); and a brother, Tony Yount (Jennifer), all of Salisbury; aunts and uncles, Pat and Danny Davis, JoAnn and Gary Jarvis, Lisa and Jeff Brown and Debbie and Denny Yokley; nieces, Jenna and Autumn Yount; nephews, Tony and Robert Yount; cousins, Jerry Huffman and Shane Trivitte; and dear friends, Bob Wood and Curtis Rucker. A memorial service will be planned by the family for a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

Elizabeth Ann Yount, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born May 22, 1980, in Davie County, to Richard Clayton Yount and the late Janice Jarvis Hailey. Elizabeth earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, and had worked as a Registered Nurse with Rockwell Family Physicians for a number of years. She was a lifetime donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital and volunteered with Hospice, the VA Hospital, The Food Kitchen and Homeless Shelter of Rowan Helping Ministries and various nursing homes. Elizabeth loved animals. In addition to her father, survivors include a fiancé, Kevin Rainey; a sister, Makenzie Adams (Paul); and a brother, Tony Yount (Jennifer), all of Salisbury; aunts and uncles, Pat and Danny Davis, JoAnn and Gary Jarvis, Lisa and Jeff Brown and Debbie and Denny Yokley; nieces, Jenna and Autumn Yount; nephews, Tony and Robert Yount; cousins, Jerry Huffman and Shane Trivitte; and dear friends, Bob Wood and Curtis Rucker. A memorial service will be planned by the family for a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Eaton Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close