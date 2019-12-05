Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Betty Earnhardt. View Sign Service Information Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home 1051 Durham Rd. Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919)-556-7400 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home 1051 Durham Rd. Wake Forest , NC 27587 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Brandt “Betty” Earnhardt, 88, of Raleigh, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at WakeMed. She was born on October 24, 1931, in Rowan County to the late John Addison Brandt and Helen Nelson Brandt. Mrs. Earnhardt retired as an accountant from NC State University after 25 years of service. Before her health started declining, she regularly attended Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Fuquay-Varina. She had a love for working in her yard, but nothing was more important than her family. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Mrs. Earnhardt's life will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Mrs. Earnhardt is survived by her son, Robert S. “Robbie” Earnhardt, Jr. & wife Karen of Wake Forest; granddaughters, Crissy Chisholm & husband Brandon of Wilmington, Kerry Jackson & husband Chris of Hampstead and Amy Earnhardt of Hampstead; great-grandchildren, Addison, Ashton and Avery Chisholm; sister, Faye Jacobs & husband Larry of Matthews; several nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Tom and Donald Brandt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Eastern North Carolina Chapter - , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

