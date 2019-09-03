Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Castria Watson. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 1:00 PM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Castria Watson quietly left this life September 1, 2019, to enter into her eternal home in Heaven while surrounded by her loved ones. Born October 12, 1954, she was a daughter of Achilles “Chick” and Virginia Castria. Elizabeth raised her children as a single mother in the church serving God through music. Over her earthly life, she served numerous churches playing the organ and piano. As her children got older, she would share the family music talents through Prison Ministry. She was a devout pen pal to numerous inmates, over the years encouraging them with God's Love. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She would constantly keep in touch with her family by sending them articles and sayings that she would find important to them. She would encourage her grandchildren to try new things and would reward them with additional candy from the Candy Store when they would visit with her. It was always a treat to see how much additional candy they would get. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 19 years, David Watson; son, Rich Wilson and wife, Amy of Whittier, NC; daughters, Charity Spires and husband, Christopher, of Lexington, SC and Angel Davis and husband, Cowboy of Perry, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan Bohanon, Emili Spires, Alyssa Welch, Luther Theo Latten IV and Melodi Spires; and sister, Caroline Domine and husband Joseph, and sister-in-Law, Mary Castria. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmy” Castria and granddaughter Sahara Latten. Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 5th, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Salisbury, NC, officiated by the Pastor John Tucker. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the Memorial Service. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation; 130 Mocksville Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144; 704-210-6884. Online condolences may be shared at

