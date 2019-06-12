Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth File. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Graveside service 11:00 AM Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Shepherd File, 94, of Salisbury, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born in the Morgan Township of Rowan County on April 10, 1925, to the late Minnie Grace

Elizabeth Shepherd File, 94, of Salisbury, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born in the Morgan Township of Rowan County on April 10, 1925, to the late Minnie Grace Smith Shepherd and Charlie Calvin Shepherd. She was one sweet lady, constantly caring for others. She grew up in the Pooletown community and graduated from Rockwell High School. Her husband of 68 years, Herman Ray File, died in 2012. They married on October 26, 1943, living most of their lives together on Old Union Church Road and Beagle Club Road. In 2011, they moved together to Brookstone Retirement Center Memory Care in Lexington. They soon won the hearts of everyone there. The family is especially grateful for all the loving care of the Brookstone staff members. Always ready to serve others, Elizabeth loved going to church. She spent her early years at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. After marrying Herman, they were members at Wyatt Grove Baptist Church and helped to start other churches. She later served in many ways at First Baptist Church in East Spencer and Dunn Mountain Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School. Cooking for countless covered dish dinners, she was beloved for her meatloaf, potato salad and pound cakes. She loved to boast that "not a crumb was left." She was a hard worker, making sure enough summer vegetables from Hermans garden were canned and frozen to supply the family until the next summer. Known for maintaining a spotless house, her mantra was "cleanliness is next to godliness". She loved working with her flowers and sharing her cuttings with others. For nearly two decades, she was a lunch cashier at Hardees and recognized often for her meticulous service to her loyal customers. In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers Coy Shepherd, Walter Ralph Shepherd and Charlie Shepherd; grandson Kenneth (Little Man) File; and son-in-law John Webb. Survivors include three sons, Jerry File and wife Karen of Salisbury, Wayne File and wife Brenda of Salisbury, and Mark File and husband David of Greensboro; daughter Betty Sue Webb of Rockwell; brother, Albert Shepherd and wife Shirley; sister-in-law Frances Shepherd, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Memory Care Activity Fund, Brookstone Retirement Center, 2968 Old Salisbury Road, Lexington, NC 27295. That will continue Elizabeths passion for uplifting and helping others. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the File family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 12, 2019

