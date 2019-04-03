Elizabeth Johnson Carpenter, 75, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, March 30, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on Sept. 23, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Vertie Mae Whitley Johnson and Ralph Howard Johnson Sr. Elizabeth was a graduate of Boyden High School and Salisbury Business College. She retired from the Premium Quilting Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kassidy Carpenter who passed away on Dec.28, 2003 and son-in-law, Yancy Hall who passed away on April 9, 2013. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Marion Carpenter, whom she married in 1974; son, Jason Carpenter of Salisbury; daughter, Wendy Hall of Linwood; brother, Ralph Howard Johnson Jr. (Laura) of Lexington; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with the Rev. Steve Holshouser officiating. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2019