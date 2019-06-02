Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Josephine Libby Erwin. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. James Lutheran Church Funeral service 2:00 PM St. James Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Josephine “Libby” Erwin, 89, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Meadows of Rockwell. She was born Sept. 10, 1929 in Rowan County, to the late William Reid and Clara Kluttz Misenheimer. Libby was a graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Pfeiffer College. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, she was a former children's Sunday School Teacher, and a member of WELCA. Libby was also a former member of the Rockwell Women's Club; she enjoyed crafts, needlework and traveling. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Ray Lyerly, and Samuel “Sam” Earl Erwin, both of whom were Veterans; and brother, Marvin Misenheimer. Libby is survived by her sister, Judy Misenheimer Peeler; sister-in-law, Sue Misenheimer; nephews, Mike Misenheimer, Mark Misenheimer and Tod Peeler; and niece, Dawn Peeler Gilland. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jason Huebner, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Youth Fund, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Erwin family. Online condolences may be made at

Elizabeth Josephine “Libby” Erwin, 89, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Meadows of Rockwell. She was born Sept. 10, 1929 in Rowan County, to the late William Reid and Clara Kluttz Misenheimer. Libby was a graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Pfeiffer College. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, she was a former children's Sunday School Teacher, and a member of WELCA. Libby was also a former member of the Rockwell Women's Club; she enjoyed crafts, needlework and traveling. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Ray Lyerly, and Samuel “Sam” Earl Erwin, both of whom were Veterans; and brother, Marvin Misenheimer. Libby is survived by her sister, Judy Misenheimer Peeler; sister-in-law, Sue Misenheimer; nephews, Mike Misenheimer, Mark Misenheimer and Tod Peeler; and niece, Dawn Peeler Gilland. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jason Huebner, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Youth Fund, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Erwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close