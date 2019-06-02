Elizabeth Josephine “Libby” Erwin, 89, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Meadows of Rockwell. She was born Sept. 10, 1929 in Rowan County, to the late William Reid and Clara Kluttz Misenheimer. Libby was a graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Pfeiffer College. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, she was a former children's Sunday School Teacher, and a member of WELCA. Libby was also a former member of the Rockwell Women's Club; she enjoyed crafts, needlework and traveling. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Ray Lyerly, and Samuel “Sam” Earl Erwin, both of whom were Veterans; and brother, Marvin Misenheimer. Libby is survived by her sister, Judy Misenheimer Peeler; sister-in-law, Sue Misenheimer; nephews, Mike Misenheimer, Mark Misenheimer and Tod Peeler; and niece, Dawn Peeler Gilland. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jason Huebner, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Youth Fund, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Erwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 2, 2019