Elizabeth Langston, 87, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday May 4, 2020. Public viewing is scheduled for Sunday May 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lamb funeral Home and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the United House of Prayer, 253 Lincoln St. SW, Concord. Lamb funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Langston.



