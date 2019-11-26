Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lib Miller. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Coburn UMC 901 South Church Street Salisbury , NC View Map Service 2:00 PM Coburn UMC 901 South Church Street Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Lib" Beck Miller, 100, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Glenn A. Kiser House Salisbury, NC. She was born on November 18, 1919 in Rowan County the oldest of five children to the late Lloyd Ogden Beck and the late Rowena Foard Beck. Lib retired from Cone Mills and the Rowan County Nutrition Sites. She was active in all phases of Coburn United Methodist Church and was on the board of One Church One Child. Lib was preceded in death by her husband Carl Eugene Miller, Sr. She is survived by one son; Carl Eugene Miller, Jr. (Sallie) of Rockwell, two daughters; Gale Miller Cansler (Bill) of Salisbury, and Phyllis Miller Martin of Harrisburg, grandchildren; Doug Martin & Donna, Ben Styers, Angie Myers, Carl Miller, III & Catherine, Graham Gibbs and Joe Miller & Kristen, great-grandchildren; Jessi Myers, Cody Martin & Libby, Brenna Miller, Sophie Miller & Martha Miller, 1 great-great-granddaughter; Nellie Rose Spurlock A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1:00-1:45 PM at Coburn UMC, 901 South Church Street, Salisbury, NC, 28144, with the service to follow at 2:00 P.M. the Reverend Selena Scott and the Rev. Perry Bradshaw officiating. Burial will take place at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coburn UMC, 901 South Church Street, Salisbury, NC, 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 26, 2019

