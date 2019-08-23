Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Woodleaf United Methodist Church Woodleaf , NC View Map Service 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Woodleaf United Methodist Church Woodleaf , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Elizabeth “Libby” Harkey Canupp, 79, of Woodleaf, passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Libby was born March 31, 1940 in Rowan County to the late Clay B. Harkey and Clara Mae Beeker Harkey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children's father, Tony Myers; brother, Hugh Lee Harkey; brother-in-law, Allen Swink; and sister-in-law, Ellen Harkey. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gerald “Sharp” Canupp whom she married Dec. 31, 1985; daughter, Tina Myers Gray of Woodleaf; daughter, Linn Myers Waggoner and husband Mark of Salisbury; son, Joe Myers and wife Christie of Woodleaf; son, Mark Myers and wife Kim of Mocksville; grandchildren, James Gray, Katie Feamster (Tabb), Mackenzie Myers (Jesse Bickford), Loren Myers, Luke Waggoner and Lacy Waggoner; great-grandchild, Cole Bickford; brother, Luther Harkey; sister, Brenda Swink; sister-in-law, June Harkey; sister-in-law, Mona Jo Griffin (David); sister-in-law, Linda Lou Martin; sister-in-law, Marlene Benson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she held close in her heart such as Anita and Randy Reavis of Woodleaf. Visitation & Service: Family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, Woodleaf. Celebration of life service will be held directly following visitation from 5:30-6 p.m. The family wishes to express many thanks to the many caring hearts and hands who have helped them thru this difficult time; Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury with special thanks to Melissa, Sherri and Carol. Dr. Amin of Trinity Oaks, Rowan Regional (Novant), Dr. Goss (Rowan Diagnostic), Dr. Meadows and Dr. Hsu. God bless you all. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to her favorite charity St. Jude's or Hospice House of Salisbury. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury NC is assisting the Canupp family. Online condolences may be made at

Mrs. Elizabeth "Libby" Harkey Canupp, 79, of Woodleaf, passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Libby was born March 31, 1940 in Rowan County to the late Clay B. Harkey and Clara Mae Beeker Harkey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children's father, Tony Myers; brother, Hugh Lee Harkey; brother-in-law, Allen Swink; and sister-in-law, Ellen Harkey. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gerald "Sharp" Canupp whom she married Dec. 31, 1985; daughter, Tina Myers Gray of Woodleaf; daughter, Linn Myers Waggoner and husband Mark of Salisbury; son, Joe Myers and wife Christie of Woodleaf; son, Mark Myers and wife Kim of Mocksville; grandchildren, James Gray, Katie Feamster (Tabb), Mackenzie Myers (Jesse Bickford), Loren Myers, Luke Waggoner and Lacy Waggoner; great-grandchild, Cole Bickford; brother, Luther Harkey; sister, Brenda Swink; sister-in-law, June Harkey; sister-in-law, Mona Jo Griffin (David); sister-in-law, Linda Lou Martin; sister-in-law, Marlene Benson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she held close in her heart such as Anita and Randy Reavis of Woodleaf. Visitation & Service: Family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church, Woodleaf. Celebration of life service will be held directly following visitation from 5:30-6 p.m. The family wishes to express many thanks to the many caring hearts and hands who have helped them thru this difficult time; Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury with special thanks to Melissa, Sherri and Carol. Dr. Amin of Trinity Oaks, Rowan Regional (Novant), Dr. Goss (Rowan Diagnostic), Dr. Meadows and Dr. Hsu. God bless you all. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to her favorite charity St. Jude's or Hospice House of Salisbury. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury NC is assisting the Canupp family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2019

