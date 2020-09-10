1/1
Elizabeth Libby Haskins Bayliff
1941 - 2020
Elizabeth “Libby” Haskins Bayliff, 78, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Concord, NC on September 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Conie L. Craven and James Woodrow Haskins. Libby worked at Lutheran Services for the Aging for 22 years. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ted Bayliff, whom she married on March 11, 1962; daughter, Ginny Bowman; son-in-law, Scott Bowman; grandson, Gryffin Bowman. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the residence at 445 Yates Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials may be made to the Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bayliff family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
the residence
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
