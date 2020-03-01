Elizabeth (Libby) Tyson Pressley, 89, of Kannapolis passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born June 26, 1930 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Bryan Tyson and Virginia Starnes Tyson Garmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Pressley, daughter, Pamela Joy Pressley and sisters, Jackie Fink and Gwen Cavin. Libby, along with her husband, Sam had owned and operated the Kannapolis Recreation Park for over 37 years. Libby was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the J.L. Smith Sunday school class. She was a graduate of JW Cannon High School. She was a former member of the Landis Women's Club and the Agnes Grimes Y's Menettes Club. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 2:00 to 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 . A graveside service will follow immediately at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kirk Tutterow. She is survived by two children, Scott Pressley (Susie), Brent Pressley (Cindy), grandchildren, Matthew (Monica), Savannah, Cameron, great grandchildren, Emma and Rhett, brother, Dr. Ed Tyson (Nancy), brother in law, Ed Fink, God daughter, Betsy Buchanan and special friend, Lilly Beaver. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 E First St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 1, 2020