Mrs. Elizabeth “Lib” Walker Martin, age 88 of China Grove, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lib was born in Rowan County on May 31, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John Walker and Mary Pettus Walker. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Jesse Folger Frye, Sr. and her second husband of 48 years, William Donald Martin, Sr. Her son, William Donald Martin, Jr. and her daughter, Tina Dawn Martin also preceded her in death. Lib was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent her career of over 40 years at Fiber Industries in Salisbury working in warehouse services. She was a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir. Lib was a life member of the Auxiliary of VFW Post 8989 and spent much time there volunteering. She was also a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Salisbury. Lib loved holiday family gatherings and preparing meals for her family. She was known for making the “best chicken and dumplings in town” and was a wonderful cook. She loved to dance, loved crocheting and fishing on Topsail Island. But most of all, she loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jessie Folger Frye, Jr. and Jamie Lenlee Fry, Sr. and her daughters, Dona Guy (Eddie), Joni Lineberger (Marcus) and Linda Frye Compton (Jim). She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Visitation: Visitation for Lib will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1:30 – 3:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Chapel officiated by Rev. Jody Seymour. Service: Graveside service will be immediately after at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove. Memorial: Kindly remember Lib with memorials in her honor to The Building Fund at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 4820 Highway 1522 West, China Grove, 28023 or to the woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Martin.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2020.