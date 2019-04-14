Ella Delores Dee Woods (1948 - 2019)
Ms. Ella Delores “Dee” Woods, age 70, passed on Monday, April 8, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare, Raleigh. Visitation and Service: Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church with visitation at 2 p.m. and funeral at 3 p.m. At other times, the family will at the home of sister, Leytanyer “Tanny” Woods, 1803 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury. Interment will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery. Elder Richard Johnson, pastor of Hall's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Officiating. There will be no Public Viewing. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Funeral Home
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
Funeral Home Details
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019
