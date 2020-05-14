Ella Mae Neely
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Mae Neely 80, passed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mills Creek Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Statesville. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Rowan County. Ms. Neely was educated in the public schools of Rowan County and attended RA Clement High School in Cleveland. During Ms. Neely's life she was a Teacher Assistant at the Head Start Program in Cleveland. Ms. Neely was a dedicated member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bear Poplar, where she served on the Senior Usher Board and Senior Choir. She is preceded in death by her mother, Theolia Neely Polk; father, Noco Neely; brother, Luther Neely; son Reginald Neely; and daughter Janet Neely. Family members left to cherish her memories are sons Donald Neely of Portland, Maine, and Otis Neely of Salisbury; brother, James Neely (Wylene) of Salisbury and sister, Andrea N. Corpening (Jerry) of Houston, TX, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Rowan Funeral Home is serving the Neely family and condolences can be sent to her sister, Andrea Corpening at 281-773-6239 or by email at ancorpening@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-637-8882
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved