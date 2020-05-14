Ella Mae Neely 80, passed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mills Creek Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Statesville. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Rowan County. Ms. Neely was educated in the public schools of Rowan County and attended RA Clement High School in Cleveland. During Ms. Neely's life she was a Teacher Assistant at the Head Start Program in Cleveland. Ms. Neely was a dedicated member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bear Poplar, where she served on the Senior Usher Board and Senior Choir. She is preceded in death by her mother, Theolia Neely Polk; father, Noco Neely; brother, Luther Neely; son Reginald Neely; and daughter Janet Neely. Family members left to cherish her memories are sons Donald Neely of Portland, Maine, and Otis Neely of Salisbury; brother, James Neely (Wylene) of Salisbury and sister, Andrea N. Corpening (Jerry) of Houston, TX, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Rowan Funeral Home is serving the Neely family and condolences can be sent to her sister, Andrea Corpening at 281-773-6239 or by email at ancorpening@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store