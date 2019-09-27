Ellen Joy Greene Carter, 94, of Salisbury, passed away September 21, 2019. Born June 21, 1925, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of Herman and Dollie Greene and the wife of Allen W. Carter, Sr. Mrs. Carter was a graduate of West Buncombe High School, W. Asheville, NC. Mrs. Carter was a homemaker. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. Survivors include, son Allen W. Carter, Jr. (Janet) of Spencer, daughters Lewellen Edwards (Buddy) of Salisbury, Mimie Tussey (Harold) of Welcome, and Andrea Carter of N. Myrtle Beach, SC. Grandchildren, Sarah Powers (Craig), Ryan Carter (Liz), Troy Tussey (Taylor), and Taylor Walker (Dustin). Great grandchildren: Ella and Lane Powers and T.J. Tussey. Mom's special friends: Gayron Shumaker, Susan Everhart, Mark and Cristy Everhart. A private memorial was held at Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Charles Street, Spencer, NC, 28159, with the Rev. Richard Gross officiating. Memorials: Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, or Beacon Hall, 121 Ridge Avenue, Salisbury, NC, 28144. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for all the love and support given to our mom and family. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 27, 2019