Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Goodnight Corriher. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Goodnight Corriher, 90, of China Grove, passed away, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Morningside of Concord. She was born April 13, 1929 in Rowan County to the late Marvin A. Goodnight and Nellie Fowler Goodnight. Ellen was a homemaker and in later years she worked at Belk as a seamstress. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ and a member of the ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8989 in Kannapolis. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Crawford Corriher in 2011; two brothers, Andy Goodnight and Lenn Goodnight; and two sisters, Norma Freeze and Evelyn Nance. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Von H. Corriher of the home; a daughter, Sharon Gunther of China Grove; two granddaughters, Anita Hallman (Scott) of Salisbury and Faith Baker (Daryl) of China Grove; and two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Hallman and Blake Baker. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ with Jimmy Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

Ellen Goodnight Corriher, 90, of China Grove, passed away, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Morningside of Concord. She was born April 13, 1929 in Rowan County to the late Marvin A. Goodnight and Nellie Fowler Goodnight. Ellen was a homemaker and in later years she worked at Belk as a seamstress. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ and a member of the ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8989 in Kannapolis. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Crawford Corriher in 2011; two brothers, Andy Goodnight and Lenn Goodnight; and two sisters, Norma Freeze and Evelyn Nance. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Von H. Corriher of the home; a daughter, Sharon Gunther of China Grove; two granddaughters, Anita Hallman (Scott) of Salisbury and Faith Baker (Daryl) of China Grove; and two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Hallman and Blake Baker. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ with Jimmy Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close