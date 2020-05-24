Ellen Ludwick Marsh, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Laurels of Salisbury in Salisbury. She was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Rowan County to Raymond and Florence Casper Ludwick. Ellen enjoyed adult coloring books and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Marsh; sister, Virginia Smitt; brothers, William Ludwick and Raymond Ludwick, Jr.; and Steve Marsh. Ellen is survived by son, Rickey Cecil; two sisters, Susie Wilson and Ann Watkins; brother, Johnny (Carol) Ludwick; step-son, Robbie Marsh; and ten grandchildren. Arrangements: The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Sean Barrett, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Marsh family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.