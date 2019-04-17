Mr. Elmora Ijames, 59, of Cleveland, passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, April 19, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 pm, at the church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Ijames family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 17, 2019