Elmora Ijames (1959 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmora Ijames.

Mr. Elmora Ijames, 59, of Cleveland, passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, April 19, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 pm, at the church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Ijames family.
Funeral Home
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-3611
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.