Elnora Beaver Kyles, of Salisbury passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. Beaver and Myrtle Morgan Beaver. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roger Kyles and wife Christine; grandchild, Barbara Rockett and husband Brent; great-grandchild, Liam Rockett; and lots of nieces and nephews. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carroll Robinson, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1200 Thompson Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kyles family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.