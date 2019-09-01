Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Catherine Suenkel Tanis Sturkey. View Sign Service Information Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann - Hermann 1221 Washington Street Hermann , MO 65041 (573)-486-5429 Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Catherine Suenkel Tanis Sturkey passed Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Eloise was born May 16, 1917 to August B. Suenkel and Marguerite Francis Wahl, in Valley Park, Mo.. Her parents were both school teachers. Marguerite died when Eloise was an infant. Later, her father married Ida S. Witte of rural Drake. Ida became the most wonderful step-mother to Eloise and, later, grandmother and great-grandmother to Eloise's family. Eloise graduated from Hermann High School in 1935 and Southeast Missouri State University in 1941. Early in her career she taught in a one-room schoolhouse and, later, taught drama and speech at Jennings High School in St. Louis, Mo. While teaching in St. Louis, she met her future husband, Paul Tanis, who was stationed at Jefferson Barracks. In 1943, Eloise married Paul Tanis at St. Paul's E&R Church in Hermann, Mo. After the war, they made their home in Palos Heights, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, where they had four children: Constance Bixby, Margaret Wahl (deceased), Steven Suenkel and Marcia Scott. They lived in Chicago from 1945 to 1976. When Paul Tanis retired, they moved to Florida, where he died in 1981. Alone for four years, she then met Ralph Sturkey and they were married until his death in 2012. They lived in North Carolina and Hermann, Mo. for much of their life together. After Ralph's passing, she moved to Jupiter, Fla. to be near her son and his wife and family. Eloise served as President and Vice-President of the Mt. Dora, Florida Women's Club, Vice President and Program Director of the Palos Heights Illinois Women's Club. She served on numerous library boards, was active in politics, was a poll watcher in several elections and served a term as President of the Cook County Republican Women's Club. She had the honor of attending a luncheon at the White House during President Ronald Reagan's term. Eloise enjoyed performing in community theatre productions, including the Palos Players, Ill. Eloise became very interested in history and spent considerable time studying and researching the Presidents and their wives. In retirement, she presented several programs on “Wives of the U.S. Presidents”. Some of the locations included: Pine Meadows Country Club, Eustis Fla;

