Service Information
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-9031
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
785 Barringer St
Salisbury , NC
Service
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church

Elsie Osborne Deal, 78, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on March 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late H.D. and Julia Osborne. Elsie moved to Kansas in 2008 after the death of her husband, Jerry Deal, to be with family. She moved back to North Carolina in 2017 and lived with her son David until her death. Elsie sold Avon products and was a member of Renewed Covenant Fellowship and was a former member of Canaan Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, H.D. and Julia Osborne, husband, Jerry Deal and eight brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Jones (Sharon); brother, Kenneth Osborne (Joyce); sister, Janet Brown (Jerry); grandchildren, Christopher Jones (Bethany), Erin Gosnell (Jesse) and Sarah Jones; great-grandchildren, Micah Jones, Josiah Jones, Rebekah Jones, Anah Jones, Moriah Jones, Taylor Gosnell, Kaleb Gosnell and Shayann Gosnell. Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 785 Barringer St, Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor David Jones and Pastor Bill Connelly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Deal family. Online condolences may be made at

