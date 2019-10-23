Elsie Gilman Wright, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away Sunday October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Arch & Ida Blancett Gilman. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Wright Sr., grandson, Will Jonhstone, 3 sisters & 4 brothers. She is survived by her children, Louise & Troy Funderburk of Salisbury, NC, Jimmy & Nancy Wright of Wytheville, Connie & Tommy Seagle of Rural Retreat, Kathy & Kip Worrell of Morristown, TN; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; special niece, Arlene Shelton of Wytheville; and several nieces & nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Reverend N.R. Taylor and Reverend Kip Worrell with interment to follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until service time or at the home of Connie and Tommy Seagle, 176 Sunset View Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24386 at any time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 23, 2019