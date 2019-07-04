Elsie Neal Graham Lowder, 82, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was born December 21, 1936 in Lumberton, NC to the late Alexander Graham and Essie Dunham Graham. She graduated from Barker 10 Mile High School in Lumberton and attended Cabarrus School of Nursing. Elsie retired as Director of Admissions for Pfeiffer University. She was a member of Matton Grove United Methodist Church in Gold Hill, where she was very active. In her spare time she loved cheering on Pfeiffer Basketball and loved gardening. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her sisters, Sandra Harrel of FL; and Annette Ivey of Lumberton, NC; granddaughter, Lyndi Lowder. Elsie is survived by her husband of 64 1/2 years, Kenneth Lowder; son, Greg Lowder of Salisbury; grandson, Kinny Lowder and wife, Leigh of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Jade, Jewel, Lance and Kinsley; and great-great-grandson, Liam; sisters, Louise Marr of Laurinburg, NC; Linda Taylor of Laurel Hill, NC; and brother, Alex Graham (Vicki) of Cary, NC. There will be a Celebration of Life held on July 7th, 2019 from 4-7PM at Matton Grove United Methodist Church, 24732 Matton Grove United Methodist Church, Gold Hill, NC 28071. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matton Grove United Methodist Church. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Lowder family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 4, 2019