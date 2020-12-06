Mrs. Elsie Mae Brown Rodgers, age 76 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after a period of declining health. Born August 5, 1944 in Rowan County, Elsie was the daughter of the late Alfred Brown and Elsie Morgan Brown. She was also preceded in death by nine siblings. She grew up attending Landis Church of God and graduated from Rowan County Schools. Elsie spent her life devoted to her family, raising her two sons and caring for her home. She was a homemaker, an excellent cook and was well known for her famous “tasty” biscuits and cornbread, among some of her other special dishes. Elsie loved her family dearly and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Charles. She also leaves behind her sons, Mike Rodgers and Larry Rodgers along with her grandchildren, Alexandria Blackwelder, Natalie Rodgers and Mitchell Rodgers, as well as sisters, Fannie Rhyne, and Brenda Brown. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren. Service: Graveside Service for Elsie was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Pastor Mike Austin. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Rodgers.