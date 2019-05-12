Elsie Mae Euart Lomax, 91, of Leesville, S.C., formerly of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born March 29, 1928, in Rowan County to the late John Ramsey Euart Sr. and Lottie Viola Smith Euart. Mrs. Lomax was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School and retired after 28 years as an Inspector for U.S. Textiles. She was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lomax enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, especially at Lake Murray and she loved to make Christmas ornaments for others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Darrell Lomax; brothers, Billy Euart, David Euart, John Ramsey Euart Jr. and Carl Euart; and sisters, Betty Euart Truett and Louise Euart Yost. Mrs. Lomax is survived by her son, Randy Darrell Lomax and wife Debbie of Leesville, S.C.; granddaughter, Casey Nichols and husband Ryan of Piedmont, S.C.; sister, Pauline Euart Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Rockwell United Methodist Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, in the church, conducted by Rev. Charlie Curtis. Burial will follow in Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rockwell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lomax family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2019