Elsie Mae Guy Oxendine, 71, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. She was born Jan. 16, 1948 in Carter County, Tenn. to Charlie and Hazel Cable Guy. She was a member at Parker Memorial Baptist Church of Richfield. Her unwavering kindness, unselfishness, love and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. She was a loving mama and mawmaw to all and will be remembered and cherished forever. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Fuller “Chief” Oxendine; daughter, Edie Melissa Oxendine; and siblings, Cleo Clawson and Coy Guy. Elsie is survived by her son, Fuller Dean Oxendine of Sophia; daughters, Sheila Oxendine (Richard) Moffitt of Sophia and Sheila Jane Morrisette of Mayodan; siblings, Benny Guy, Shirley Morgan and Joann Trivette; grandchildren, Daniel, David, Lacie, Shana, Aaron, Sessily, Sierra, Caleb, Darlene, Paul Jr., Ashley and Tyler; and great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2-3 p.m. at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, Richfield. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the Parker Memorial Baptist Church, with Pastor Todd Tucker, officiating. Burial will take place in the Parker Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Family, c/o Sheila Oxendine Moffitt, 4228 Brookwood Estates Rd., Sophia, NC 27350. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Oxendine family. Online condolences may be made at

