Mrs. Elsie Mae Nesbitt, 93, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Big Elm Nursing Center in Kannapolis. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019, at North Kannapolis Methodist Church. Mrs. Nesbitt was born September 26, 1925 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Walter Murdoch and Florence Watt Murdoch. She was a member of North Kannapolis Methodist Church and retired from the Supply Department of Cannon Mills Plant 1. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Nesbitt; and her sister, Helen Eagle. Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her husband, William A. Nesbitt; son, Terry Nesbitt and wife Deborah of Kannapolis; two granddaughters, Alisha Clark and husband Jeremy and Tammy Edwards; three great grandchildren, Wyatt Clark, Connor Clark and Whitley Edwards.

268 North Cannon Boulevard

Kannapolis , NC 28083

