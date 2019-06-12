Elvin Burris passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. The cruel disease of Alzheimer's claimed the life of this beautiful, loving man. He was born May 2, 1937 in Cabarrus County. He was the son of Marshall and Blondell Burris. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Burris, his mother Blondell Burris and his father Marshall Burris. Elvin was a graduate of A.L. Brown and Biscayne College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Elvin worked for J.P. Stevens in computer operations until 1980. He worked for Duke Energy as a computer analyst until his retirement in 2003. Elvin was an avid sports fan, and he coached Dixie Youth Baseball and various other sports teams for many years. He received trophies from bowling leagues he was in and he was our backyard horse shoe, badminton and wiffle ball champ! He would do anything he could for anyone, especially his family. Elvin's proudest achievement in life was his family. His parting words to his children and grandchildren were always, "I love you, and call me if you need me." A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Elvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Starnes Burris; his four children, Chuck Burris (Jennifer), Sheri Burris Lane (Tim), Chris Burris and Andy Burris (Darla); grandchildren, Josh Burris (Victoria), Joey Burris, Katie Lane Shumake (Chris), Amber Lane Page (James), Scottie Lane, Alyssa Burris, Ashley Burris and Makayla Burris; step-grandchildren, Heather Bitzer (Ricky), Daniel Taylor and Megan Lang; great- grandchildren, Ava Burris, Tristin Burris, Jaydyn Burris, Henry Shumake and Alice Shumake; step-great- grandchildren, Kaleb Lewis and Shelby Gray; and brother, Jerry Burris. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, N.C. 28081 or Calvary Baptist Church, 703 Buick Avenue, Kannapolis, N.C. 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 12, 2019