Emil Sparger
1927 - 2020
Emil Allen Sparger, 93, of Spencer, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Alston Brook Rehabilitation Center in Lexington. He was born April 5, 1927 in Ararat, Va., to the late William C. Sparger and Emma Culler Sparger, was educated in the Spencer schools and a graduate of Spencer High School. Mr. Sparger was a veteran of the US Navy Seabees during World War II. He was employed for a short time for Southern Railway and went on to work at Duke Power's Buck Steam Plant for 32 years before retiring May 1, 1983. Mr. Sparger was a member of Spencer Presbyterian Church, the Spencer Masonic Lodge #543 AF & AM and a former member of the Spencer American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret McLamb Sparger on May 30, 2017. He is survived by his sons, Gordon Kelly Sparger of Salisbury and Philip Allen Sparger and wife Kim of Spencer; grandchildren: Heather Dyer of Salisbury, Justin Sparger of Rockwell, Jason A. Sparger of Salisbury, and Kari Nicole Sparger of Lexington; as well as nine great-grandchildren: Jordan Kelly Dyer, Sarah Margaret Dyer, John Logan Dyer, Emma Carson Sparger, Jackson Wade Sparger, Karrigen Curry, Emily Curry, Jimmy Ritchie, and John Ritchie. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Rowan Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Lee Robison. The family will speak to friends following the graveside service . Memorials: Memorials may be made to Spencer Presbyterian Church, PO Box 4, Spencer, NC 28159 or Spencer Masonic Lodge #543, PO Box 51, Spencer, NC 28159. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sparger family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
May 25, 2020
We are so sorry about Emil. He was a very special person to us, love and prayers to the family.
Amy Bowler
Friend
May 25, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Amy Waitman
