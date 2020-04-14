Emily Farrington Snead, 81, of Salisbury passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on August 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles Nathaniel Farrington and Marguerite Elizabeth Lentz Farrington. Emily was a homemaker and a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Vernon Snead, who passed away on October 10, 2014. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Bryan Snead of Salisbury and Stephen Michael Snead of Kannapolis; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Troy Witherspoon officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1320 N. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Snead family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020