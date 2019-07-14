Emily Rose Elliott, 14, of Salisbury passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on September 13, 2004, she was the daughter of Teasha Wall Carpenter (step-father Spence Carpenter) and the late William Elliott, Sr. Emily attended Bostian Elementary School until 2012 and was home schooled later due to disability. She was preceded in death by her father, William Elliott, Sr. and grandparents, Randy Wall and Libby Carpenter. Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Daniel Carpenter, William Elliott, Jr., Dylan Elliott, Savanna Carpenter, Justin Pence and Gavin Elliott; grandparents, Bonnie Wall, Geraldine and Henry Elliott, Bob and Carolyn Layburn, Pink Carpenter. Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 100 Porter Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Elliott family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019