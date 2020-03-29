Eric Neil Horne, 55, of Granite Quarry passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 12, 1965 to the late Ralph and Joyce Rayfield Horne. Eric is survived by his wife, Sandra Horne; two brothers, Joey Horne and Chris Horne; and two step-sons John Ward and Stephen Ward. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020 there are no services planned for Mr. Horne at this time. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Horne family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020