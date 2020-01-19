Erna Gale White, died on January 7, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, Virginia. The second child of Hugh Zenas White and his wife, Agnes W. White, Gale was born on September 5, 1936, in Union County, North Carolina. Her family moved to Salisbury where she attended Boyden High School and Catawba College. Upon completing a two-year business program at Catawba, where she was voted the Class Favorite, Gale moved to Richmond. She was active first at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and as a member of both the chancel and handbell choirs, and later at Second Presbyterian Church, again serving in two choirs. Throughout her career, she enjoyed working for several companies, especially General Electric. An avid bridge player and loyal Tar Heel fan, Gale is also remembered for her perpetual smile and love of Chihuahuas. She is survived by her brother, Hugh Z. White, Jr., of Durham, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. on January 22, 2020, at City Memorial Park Cemetery, Salisbury, North Carolina with the Reverend Glenn C. Thomason officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 19, 2020