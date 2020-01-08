I lost my best friend and husband of 56 years: Ernest Anthony Barnhardt Jr. He passed quietly at our home surrounded by family on Jan. 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Livingstone College and continued his education to become an established addictions therapist, retiring from the Salisbury VA Medical Center. Helping people was his joy, spending his whole life in professional and spiritual service teaching the Bible as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. His legacy survives through his family, including wife, Peggy Baxter Barnhardt; daughter Heather Rakale Barnhardt; sons Ernest Anthony Barnhardt and Wellington Ryan Barnhardt; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial: Jan 11, 4 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3411 Old Concord Road, Salisbury. Flowers may be sent there, if desired. He was the finest man I have ever known.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 8, 2020