Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 Obituary

Mr. Ernest Lewis Chester, Jr. age 88 of Mooresville passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Lewis was born Oct. 18, 1931 and was the son of the late Ernest Lewis Chester, Sr. and Maybel Kennerly Chester. His sister, Effie Overcash also preceded him in death. He was a member of Mt. Hope Church in Salisbury. After high school, Lewis proudly served his country in the US Army. Upon his discharge, he spent a brief period working in the mill prior to following his dream of farming and carpentry. He spent his career farming his land and tending his cows, which he loved, raising chickens (and he had a pair of every kind including having a few peacocks). He also planted the most amazing garden each year, which he shared with everyone. He also loved raising gladiolas. For many years, he provided the treat bags to be given out to the Church members each Christmas Eve. He loved his family dearly and always had a pocket treat for his grandchildren in their younger years. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Hilda Edwards Chester; his sons, Lewis Steven Chester (Kathy) and Rickie D. Chester (Phoebe). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Dana Yost (Eric), Travis Chester, Jason Chester (Brittany), Richie Chester (Cassie) and Eric Chester (Jennifer), along with six great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: Funeral service for Mr. Chester will be on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove officiated by Pastor Johnny Boggs of Mt. Hope Church. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests you kindly remember Lewis with memorials in his honor to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left for the family at

