Mr. Ernest McKinley Faw, Sr., peacefully passed from this life into Heaven on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by family members at the Liberty Lane Hospice House on the campus of the VA Hospital in Salisbury. Born in Wilkesboro, NC, Mr. Faw was a longtime resident of Landis. He was an avid supporter of the South Rowan Raiders and the South Rowan American Legion Baseball Team. Mr. Faw worked for Linn Mill Corporation for over 40 years, advancing through the ranks to become a supervisor. He was a member of Landis Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and a leader of the Royal Ambassadors for many years. In 1972, he became a charter member of Truth Temple Church in Kannapolis where he served the Lord and supported the ministry faithfully until his death. In 1943, Mr. Faw enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Intrepid on its commissioning voyage through the Panama Canal into the Pacific Theatre. As a member of the flight deck crew, Mr. Faw performed heroically for almost three years and was aboard the ship as it sailed into Japan after total victory. As a “plank owner” Mr. Faw was quick to share many stories of his war adventures during WWII. Shortly before his passing, the Intrepid Museum in New York City interviewed Mr. Faw for a documentary to be aired aboard the USS Intrepid Museum anchored in New York Harbor. Mr. Faw was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Thomas (Jake) Faw and Stella Osborne Faw; wife, Annie Mae Sells Faw, daughter, Lougenia (Lou) Goodman, along with his two sisters, Janet Fowler (Joel) and Brenda Cooper. Those left to cherish his memory include a brother, Garland Faw; children, Ernie Faw Jr. (Karen) and Pamela Creed (Patrick). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Crystal Sifford (Randall), Todd Goodman (Pam), Melissa Harris (Matt), Chris Faw (Summer), Amanda Joy, Leah McGhee (Chad), Savannah Huffman (Kirk), Zach Faw (Tahisha), Kacie Stamey, Kamryn Stamey, Elizabeth Creed, Patrick Creed (Tiffany), and Benjamin Creed (Jennica). Mr. Faw is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren along with dozens of nieces and nephews who loved him very much. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 7, at 1:00 pm at City Revival Church (formerly Truth Temple), 2705 Moose Road, Kannapolis. The service will be conducted by Pastor Bryn Waddell, Dr. Garland Faw, Rev. Pat Creed, Rev. Patrick Creed III, and Rev. Benjamin Creed. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to the Liberty Lane Hospice House, 1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, North Carolina 28144. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycuttfuneralhome.com . Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is serving the Faw family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2019