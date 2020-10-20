1/1
Ernest Wiggins
Mr. Ernest Augustine Wiggins, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. Born on August 12, 1927 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late John and Alibe Wiggins. He was a graduate of the Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, New York. Mr. Wiggins retired as a captain with the NC Department of Corrections and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, he was a former trustee chairman and usher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Joseph Wiggins; brothers, Harrison, James and Ephriam Wiggins; sisters, Sarah Wiggins, Edna Moore, ElizabethBoykin and Ethel Roberts. Left to cherish his memories include his devoted wife, Vera Jeter Wiggins of the home; children, Alibe (Kenneth) Hardin, Connie Wiggins Russell, Elizabeth” Libby” Wiggins and Phillip Wiggins all of Salisbury; brother, Richard Wiggins of Newport News, VA.; eightgrandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruby Jeter, Margaret Jeter and Rachel Thomas; brother-in- law, Thomas Jeter; and a host nieces, nephews,cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeralhome from 2-5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am at Mt.Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Reverend Dr. Nilous Avery, II, Pastor, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family and online condolences maybe sent to nobleandkelsey.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Willette Swann & Family
Neighbor
