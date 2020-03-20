Ms. Essie Janet Harris Wade, 69, passed on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Born Sep. 22, 1950, in Birmingham, Al., she was the daughter of the late Eugene A. Harris, Sr. and Eliza Glenn Harris Miller of Salisbury. Educated in Rowan County public schools up until high school, she was a 1968 graduate of Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, MA. Her education was furthered at Lake Forest College (Chicago, IL) and Texas A&M (College Station, TX). Ms. Wade worked in telecommunications for most of her professional career, employed by Southern Bell in Salisbury, and then AT&T in Charlotte. She moved to Jacksonville, Fla. in 1991, where she continued to work for AT&T until she retired. She is survived by sons Aziz Peregrino-Brimah (Resha) of East Bend, and Charles Ray Wade Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla; four grandchildren; brother Eugene Harris (Martha Kelly) of Knightdale; sister-in-law Deborah Harris of Salisbury; best friend Peaches Simone Wade (her dog); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence G. Harris, Sr.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020