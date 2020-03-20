Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Essie Wade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Essie Janet Harris Wade, 69, passed on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Born Sep. 22, 1950, in Birmingham, Al., she was the daughter of the late Eugene A. Harris, Sr. and Eliza Glenn Harris Miller of Salisbury. Educated in Rowan County public schools up until high school, she was a 1968 graduate of Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, MA. Her education was furthered at Lake Forest College (Chicago, IL) and Texas A&M (College Station, TX). Ms. Wade worked in telecommunications for most of her professional career, employed by Southern Bell in Salisbury, and then AT&T in Charlotte. She moved to Jacksonville, Fla. in 1991, where she continued to work for AT&T until she retired. She is survived by sons Aziz Peregrino-Brimah (Resha) of East Bend, and Charles Ray Wade Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla; four grandchildren; brother Eugene Harris (Martha Kelly) of Knightdale; sister-in-law Deborah Harris of Salisbury; best friend Peaches Simone Wade (her dog); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence G. Harris, Sr.

Ms. Essie Janet Harris Wade, 69, passed on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Born Sep. 22, 1950, in Birmingham, Al., she was the daughter of the late Eugene A. Harris, Sr. and Eliza Glenn Harris Miller of Salisbury. Educated in Rowan County public schools up until high school, she was a 1968 graduate of Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, MA. Her education was furthered at Lake Forest College (Chicago, IL) and Texas A&M (College Station, TX). Ms. Wade worked in telecommunications for most of her professional career, employed by Southern Bell in Salisbury, and then AT&T in Charlotte. She moved to Jacksonville, Fla. in 1991, where she continued to work for AT&T until she retired. She is survived by sons Aziz Peregrino-Brimah (Resha) of East Bend, and Charles Ray Wade Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla; four grandchildren; brother Eugene Harris (Martha Kelly) of Knightdale; sister-in-law Deborah Harris of Salisbury; best friend Peaches Simone Wade (her dog); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence G. Harris, Sr. Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close