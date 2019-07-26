Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Adams Wyatt. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Calling hours 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle Adams Wyatt of Landis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Liberty Commons in Salisbury. She was born on Jan. 29, 1925 in Clover, S.C. She was a daughter of the late John Vernon and Vinia Rogers Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Britt Wyatt; four sisters, Bearl Williams, Pearl Ballard, Juanita Lambert and Trilba Allman; and two brothers, Stanley Adams and John Vernon Adams. In 1952, Estelle's best friend, Betty Honbarrier invited her to Landis Baptist Church. Since then, she has been a dedicated and faithful member there. Estelle loved Jesus, her Bible and her church family. She never met a stranger and was always willing to share her testimony and pray with anyone and everyone. Estelle was active in the Ladies Missionary Sunday School Class, the Ethel Cochran Circle and loved to sing in the choir. When she was able, Estelle enjoyed assisting on youth trips. She retired from Plant 4 Cannon Mills after 44 years of service. Estelle loved her crafts, especially sewing, quilting and crocheting and she never forgot her love of playing softball. Estelle loved her family and the time spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Phyllis (Eric) Wyatt Ennis and Linda (Charles) Wyatt Cornelius; her son, Tommy (Lois) Wyatt; 10 grandchildren, Rick Ennis (Kim), Jeff Ennis (Ann), Traci Sorg (Ken), Debbie Barnette, Donna Donahue (Tim), Susan Linn (Jeff), Brandon Cornelius (Lindsay), Andrew Cornelius (Aubrie), Adam Cornelius and Brittany Honeycutt (Taylor); 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bruce Graham and Rev. Eddie Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday. Many thanks to our very special friend, Voncile Hall, for her prayers, dedication, kindness and loving care given for the past year and a half. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Homecare and Hospice, 1007 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, NC 27360 or Landis Baptist Church, 110 N. Kimmons St., Landis, NC 28088. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

