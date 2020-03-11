Esther Akinmade

Mrs. Esther Omolade Akinmade, 73, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born on June 23, 1946 in Ondo State, Nigeria, W. Africa, she was the daughter of Abraham Oseyemi. Esther was educated in the schools of W. Africa and went to community college for Dental Technology and was a retired Dental Technologist. A member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. She leaves precious and loving memories to her husband, David Akinmade of Nigeria; sons, Toyin Akinmade, Olabode Akinmade, Ayodele Akinmade; daughters, Yetunde Adenodi and Bidemi Akinmade; sisters, Lanke Oseyemi and Buki Oseyemi; brothers, Jimi Oseyemi and Victor Oseyemi; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. burial will follow at City Memorial Park, Pastor Bradley Taylor, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 11, 2020
