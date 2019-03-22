Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Marioneaux. View Sign

Mrs. Esther Commander Marioneaux, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville. She was born March 28, 1926 in Charleston County, S.C., the eldest of three children born to the late James and Esther Brown Commander. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Harold J. Marioneaux, Sr. and her brother, James Lewis Commander. Esther began her education at the historic Avery Institute in Charleston, S.C. She later graduated from Fisk University with a BA in English. Esther began her career in the Salisbury City Schools where she taught English, French and Music before retiring from Salisbury High School. She was a gifted Organist, and music was her passion. Esther served as a church elder at First Presbyterian Church, Salisbury. She was a member of The Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Guild and served as a board member of the Rowan Museum. Esther was a life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Charter member, Charlotte Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc. and a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She is survived by her three children, Deborah Allen (Dr. Robert) of Charlotte, N.C., Dr. Harold J. Marioneaux, Jr. (Dr. Stephanie) of Chesapeake, Va., Anita Martinez (Dr. Darren) of Stamford, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Nicole Allen Burroughs (Shawn), Dr. Robert J. Allen, Jr. (Dr. Jessica), Jonathan Allen (Gabriela), Ashley Martinez, Keith Martinez, Harold J. Marioneaux, III and Ariel Marioneaux; six great grandchildren; a sister, Madlyn Commander Johnson of Charleston, S.C.; sister in-law, Valerie Marioneaux of Columbia, Tenn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: Visitation will be at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A private burial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Marioneaux Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com Funeral Home Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury

223 E. Fisher Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

