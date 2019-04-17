Mrs. Esther Troutman Patterson, age 88, of China Grove, peacefully passed away at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury on Monday, April 15, 2019. Mrs. Patterson was born Aug. 21, 1930 in San Diego, Calif. and was the daughter of the late Charlie Fitzgerald Troutman and Neva Marie Ellis Troutman. Her husband of 58 years, Banks Patterson, preceded her in death along with her second husband of two years, David Earley. Mrs. Patterson spent her working career at Cannon Mills in Kannapolis where she retired after many years of dedicated service. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Hand and Shirley Clontz and her husband Bernard; three grandchildren, Jill Wherry, Dale Christy (Valerie) and Lily Cook. She also leaves behind her four precious great-grandchildren, Grace and Caelyn Christy and Cora and Clay Cook. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Patterson will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main St., China Grove. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt, officiated by Pastor Joe Harding of Bethel Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at West lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Trinity Oaks, 820 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Solid Rock Worship Center, 3000 Centergrove Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Patterson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 17, 2019