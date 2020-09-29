1/1
Eugene Francis Randa
Gene Francis Randa, 64, went home to be with the Lord on September 24th. Gene was a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend who will be missed dearly. Gene loved spending time with his wife and family. He had an amazing life full of love and laughter; living each day to the fullest. His positive attitude and love for God was an inspiration for all who knew him. He lived by the words of his patron saint Padre Pio, "Pray. Hope and don't worry". Gene had a successful career, but would always say the best job he ever had was being Papa. Gene was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church. He was a member of the Elks Club of Salisbury. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Tammy Randa of Granite Quarry, daughter Amber Harvell (Daniel) of Mooresville, sons: Brent (Hannah) and Bryson Randa both of Salisbury, his four legged son; Kemba, stepson John Mulrooney (Megan) of Prospect, CT, stepdaughters: Barbara Pendrick (John) and Tammy Mulrooney (Frankie) of New Haven, CT. Grandchildren: Tegan, Elyse, Aiden, Hadli, Katie, Emily, Jake, and Sam, sister: Susie (Gary) Benisch of Wakeeney, Ks. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Randa, parents: Elmer and Angie Randa, and brother: Joey Randa. The celebration of Gene's life will begin with a visitation from 10:30 - 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathoilic Church in Salisbury. Mass will begin at 11 and will be streamed live from the Sacred Heart Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Gene Randa Memorial. For memorial contributions please contact Amber Randa Harvell at amberrharvell@gmail.com. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Randa family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
