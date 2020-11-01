Mr. Eugene Walker, 67, passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro. Born on December 28, 1952 in Rowan County, he was the son of Murray and Sally Mae Walker. He was a graduate of Salisbury High School and was a veteran of the United States Marines. Mr. Walker was last employed as a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pearline Williams; and brother, Willie Walker, Jr. Left to cherish his memories include his children, Michael Walker, Letesia Walker, Omar Walker, Robin Walker all of Salisbury; sister, Rosie Brewington, Landover MD., nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special niece Jenetta Robertson of Salisbury; special nephew, Kenneth “Kenny” Williams of Concord; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2 pm in the A.R.Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Burial and Military Rites will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Walker family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.