Eunice Elizabeth Clair Rebrey, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Main, Charlotte. Born April 11, 1942 in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Eunice Virginia Harding Clair and John Daniel Clair, Jr. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Cross High School, North Bethesda, Md., she received her Bachelor of Political Science from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia and her Bachelor in Theology from a Bible College in Indiana. She was a bookkeeper and dental assistant at her husband, Dr. Jerry Rebrey's dental officeIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Daniel Clair, III. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. Jerry Rebrey; sisters, Thomasa Marian Fader of Denver, Colo., Mary Rodgers of Ebensburg, Pa.; brothers, William Clair of Carson City, Nev., Christopher Clair of Westchester, Pa., and Matthew Clair of Los Angeles, Calif. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., Monday Nov. 25, at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Michael McCormick officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rebrey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2019